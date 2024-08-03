Ole Miss Kicker Caden Davis Named to Lou Groza Award Watch LIst
Ole Miss Rebels senior kicker Caden Davis was named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award preseason watch list on Friday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced.
Davis is entering his second season with the Rebels after transferring in from the Texas A&M Aggies, and he played a pivotal part in Ole Miss' first-ever 11-win season in 2023. This was Davis' first season as a full-time place-kicker, and he recorded 99 total points on the season, going 18-of-23 in field goals and a perfect 45-for-45 on PATs.
On kicks from 20-29 yards, Davis went 7-for-7 last season along with marks of 4-for-5 from 30-39 yards, 5-for-7 from 40-49 yards, and 2-for-4 from 50 yards or further. One of his most memorable moments of the 2023 season was a 56-yard field goal that sealed the Rebels' win over Tulane in the final minutes in New Orleans.
Ole Miss relived that moment on social media Friday in a post you can view below.
Davis is one of 30 kickers to make this preseason watch list and one of eight from the Southeastern Conference. He is also one of five kickers in Ole Miss history with multiple 50-yard field goals in a single season, the most recent of which was Andrew Ritter in 2013.