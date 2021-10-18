Heisman Watch: Can Matt Corral Pass Bryce Young?

Where does Matt Corral sit in the Heisman race?

The race for the Heisman Trophy has gone in every direction so far this season. It's gone back and forth between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Corral held a slight lead before facing Young's Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. However, a three-touchdown loss and Corral's worst performance of the season put Young ahead.

Since then, Young's Alabama lost to Texas A&M a week ago, tightening the gap. But this weekend, both quarterbacks looked impressive in victories.

According to Vegas Insider, Young and Corral are co-favorites at +200.

Last week, Young's odds sat at +185, while Corral's odds were at +210.

This is a sign that as time goes on, the Alabama loss holds less meaning, and stats and the eye test are becoming more important. Corral threw for 231 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns but also ran for a career-high 195 yards in the win over Tennessee.

Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 49-9 blowout win over Mississippi State.

Corral's ability to make a massive impact through the air and the ground is boding well for him and it is helping his Heisman case.

If Corral can keep Ole Miss on a winning streak and continues to surprise him with his remarkable performances running and throwing the football, the Heisman has a good chance to come home to Oxford, Mississippi.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.