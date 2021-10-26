Heisman Watch: Does Matt Corral's Injury Hurt His Odds?

Where does Matt Corral sit in the Heisman race?

The race for the Heisman Trophy has gone in every direction so far this season. It's gone back and forth between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Corral held a slight lead before facing Young's Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. However, a three-touchdown loss and Corral's worst performance of the season put Young ahead.

Since then, Young's Alabama lost to Texas A&M two weeks ago, tightening the gap. This weekend, both quarterbacks came away with wins, but Corral's numbers were not as strong as it was earlier in the season.

According to Vegas Insider, Young has taken an edge once again over Corral. Young's odds stand at +185 and Corral is back down to +250.

Last week, Young and Corral are co-favorites at +200.

This is a sign that as time goes on, the Alabama loss holds less meaning, and stats and the eye test are becoming more important. Corral threw 18 completions on 23 attempts for 185 passing yards and a touchdown while also running for 24 yards and a touchdown against LSU.

Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama's 52-24 blowout win over Tennessee.

Corral's ability to make a massive impact through the air and the ground is boding well for him and it is helping his Heisman case, but his knee injury limits his ability to run the football.

If Corral can heal his knee and get back to becoming a dual threat, the Heisman can come home to Oxford, Mississippi.

