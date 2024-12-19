Ole Miss Lands Former Marshall Linebacker Jaden Yates From Transfer Portal
Ole Miss football has been on a tear in the transfer portal this week.
Another commitment domino fell on Thursday as former Marshall linebacker Jaden Yates committed to the Rebels, per Pete Nakos of On3.
The sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, was a member of the class of 2022, and was ranked as a three-star recruit, the 149th-ranked linebacker, and the 74th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, according to On3.
In the portal, Yates is tabbed as the No. 35 linebacker available. He was a key piece to the Thundering Herd's defense this past season, recording 33 solo tackles, 82 assisted tackles, two pass deflections, and half a sack, helping Marshall to a Sun Belt Championship.
Yates is ranked as a three-star transfer, and 38th among all transfer linebackers.
While playing in the Sun Belt, Yates was all over the field for the Thundering Herd and has terrific athleticism and versatility that will fit the Rebels' defensive scheme perfectly. He appears to be a diamond in the rough and one who provides great depth as Ole Miss looks to reload its defense.
