Ole Miss Lands Late-Night Transfer From Arkansas CB Jaylon Braxton
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding posted a shark emoji on X late Friday night, and we all know what that means.
The Rebels gained another defensive commitment entering the weekend, this time from Arkansas cornerback Jaylon Braxton who visited Ole Miss this week. He marks the fourth portal commitment that the program has received this month, and the news was originally reported by On3.
Braxton has been a Razorback for two seasons, although he has only suited up in 11 games during that span due to an injury. Still, his talent is noticeable on the football field as he was a four-star recruit out of Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas), good enough to make him the No. 15 cornerback nationally and the No. 26 player in Texas in the 2023 class.
During nine games played in the 2023 season, Braxton registered 20 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. His addition to the Ole Miss defensive backfield is a welcome one, especially with cornerback Trey Amos departing for the NFL Draft. Braxton is the second defensive commitment the Rebels have garnered from the portal, joining edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack who pledged earlier this week.
