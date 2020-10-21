SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss Lands Three-Star Defensive Tackle Devin Lee over Miss. State, Virginia Tech and Others

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just went into Georgia for their latest commitment on the defensive side of the football. 

Devin Lee, a 6-foot-4 and 275 pound defensive tackle from McDonough, Ga., committed to join the Ole Miss 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia product chose the Rebels out of a top six that also contained Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Vanderbilt, and NC State. 

Playing at Ola High School in Georgia, Lee had a monster junior season that really put him on the recruiting radar. In 11 games as a junior, Lee recorded 26.0 tackles for loss (17.0 sacks) and 53 total tackles from the interior of the defensive line. That's a relatively absurd clip of 2.4 tackles for loss per game. He also notched 11 more quarterback hurries that season.

With Lee's commitment, the Ole Miss class of 2021 now stands at 15 commitments. He's the third commitment along the defensive line, next to JUCO player Jamond Gordon and fellow Georgian Jibran Hawkins. 

