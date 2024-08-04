Ole Miss Lands Transfer Portal WR Micah Davis From Utah State
The Ole Miss Rebels added another talented piece to their wide receiver room this weekend in the form of Utah State Aggies transfer Micah Davis. On3 was the first to report his commitment, and sources later confirmed this news to Ole Miss OnSI.
Davis has made three stops in his collegiate career prior to joining the Rebels, beginning his journey at Air Force followed by JUCO Iowa Western and Utah State. Last season with the Aggies, Davis posted 36 receptions for 628 yards and six touchdowns, and his longest reception of the year went for 76 yards.
It's unclear how much playing time Davis will receive in 2024, given how loaded the Rebels' receiver room is at the moment. Ole Miss returns talented names like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, and it added pieces like Juice Wells and Deion Smith to the fold this offseason. Still, it's obvious that Davis' talents can at least provide solid depth this season and could provide a nice spark to the room when he is called upon.
Ole Miss is currently in the midst of fall camp, and it will open the season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.