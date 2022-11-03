Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach

Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement.

At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.

“I think he’d [Deion Sanders] do great,” Kiffin said. “I think that’s a great name, and I think they should hire him. Great recruiter, great name. … Now you have the portal. You can change a roster faster than you ever could before, and you can lose a roster faster than ever before. The ability to hire Deion and have that name right away, you can get portal players to come play for him.”

During a portion of ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday ahead of Jackson State’s game against Southern, Sanders said he would “entertain” Power 5 jobs.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” Sanders said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”

While Kiffin’s comments likely won’t dampen the rumor mill associating his name with the job, the fact that he suggested another name for the position may be welcome news for Rebel fans.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

