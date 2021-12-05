Ole Miss Announces Contract Extension For Lane Kiffin Through 2025

Despite rumblings in the coaching carousel, it appears that Lane Kiffin is set to stay in Oxford.

Ole Miss put out a press release on Saturday night that made a contract extension for Kiffin public knowledge, immediately following the conclusion of the SEC title game between Alabama and Georgia.

"We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights," athletic director Keith Carter said in the press release. "With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established."

Kiffin's contract extension is good through 2025.

Ole Miss is heading to a New Year's Six bowl game in Kiffin's second year in Oxford where he led the Rebels to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win regular season in program history. Although the Rebels' bowl fate is yet to be decided, it appears the Sugar Bowl is a possibility with Alabama's victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday night.

This will be Ole Miss' first berth in a New Year's Six bowl since the 2015 season when it won the Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State.

