Why Lane Kiffin & Jimbo Fisher Could Be Must-See TV in Oxford

Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher will have many watching the Grove with both eyes open.

Lane Kiffin isn't everyone's cup of tea. Then again, you think he cares?

The quick-witted head coach of Ole Miss is not the same people-pleasing minion who was named the head coach of USC overnight. He's matured enough to know what works and what doesn't.

It's why the No. 15 Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) remain in the thick of New Year's Six bowl conversation entering the home stretch of the college football season. Kiffin's the architect to an offense that averages 37.8 points per game.

Nothing about Kiffin and the Rebels are "traditional" to the purists who view college football as a one-minded sport. People often tend to think that Ole Miss is a pass-heavy team due to the success of QB Matt Corral in the passing attack.

Sure, Corral has a cannon and can sling the rock as if it's a dart hitting the bullseye with ease. The pass opens up the run, an area where Rebels rank fifth national among all FBS schools.

Conventional football? Kiffin's never heard of her. Then again, it works for Texas A&M, the next opponent on the calendar for the Rebels at home.

“This is a really good team we’re playing with great players, arguably the best personnel team we’ve played this year — I think this year it is,” Kiffin said Monday of A&M. “These guys have elite, elite players.”

The No. 11 Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) have seen their fair share of struggles in 2021. An injury to quarterback Haynes King forced backup Zach Calzada to take on the mantle of QB1. Without proper reps in the first-team offense, things went about as planned.

Arkansas ended its losing streak in Arlington. Mississippi State made mince meat of the Aggies' secondary in Kyle Field.

Alabama? Yeah they lost behind Calzada's three touchdown day in Aggieland.

Since then, the Aggies are on a roll behind the play-calling of Jimbo Fisher — a conventionalist in his design and a staple of the days of SEC football from the past.

Kiffin is aggressive. Fisher is conservative. The Rebels lead the nation in fourth-down gambles. A&M has elected to go on fourth-and-short six times, converting on just three attempts.

“It depends on what the situation of the game is,” Fisher said last week on more aggressive play-calling. “Flow of the game, score of the game, momentum of the game, everything. I watch a lot of guys go for it on fourth down. Cost themselves games.”

Either way you put it, Kiffin and Fisher are thriving in 2021. A win for either program likely cements them as the sure-fire No. 3 team in the SEC. Another top 15 matchup, all eyes should be on Vaught-Hemingway Saturday evening.

That includes the eyes of LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. Fisher and Kiffin both are under they bayou microscope.

Woodward already has ties with Fisher from his days at A&M. It was he who convinced the head coach to leave Tallahassee five years after winning a national title with Florida State to come to flatland College Station.

That flatland is now Fisher's home, and he has no desire to leave. Then again, A&M just extended the fourth-year coach to a new deal worth $9 million a season through the 2031 campaign.

Kiffin is affordable. Well, affordable enough to have a conversation about leaving Oxford to head to Baton Rouge. Let's not think that Rebels' athletic director Keith Carter isn't putting together a pitch to the boosters to match any deal in order to keep the second-year coach for the long haul.

Then again, it's hard to match what LSU has to offer. Most schools, not even a prominent program on the rise such as A&M, can come toe-to-toe with what the Tigers can offer in more than just a paycheck.

Kiffin fits what what the new Ole Miss style of sport is: Unpredictable. The Czar of fourth down chances is making Rebel football well, rebellious. Kiffin works in Oxford, just like Fisher feels right at home in College Station.

Of course, look at the cast of characters that have held the mantle of head coach since hardnose Nick Saban darted for sunnyside Miami. The Mad Hatter Les Miles won a title with less talent. The same could be said on the ole Swamp Monster himself Ed Oregon.

Would the wacky, witty Kiffin impress the LSU boosters enough to offer him say $8 million? Maybe $8.2 million? Heck, $9 million?

A win over a top 15 A&M roster that's surging defensively might

A New Year's Six bowl game is on the line for the Rebels. It's also on the line for A&M. Victory for one likely seals a higher bowl bid, but neither team is out of the SEC West race just yet.

LSU is looking to contend right away in the SEC West meaning the hire has to be right. So does the decision between new school football and traditional style of play.

The winner in Oxford could make Woodward's choice a tad easier which was to lean come late December.

