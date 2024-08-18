Ole Miss LB Chris 'Pooh' Paul Expresses Confidence in 2024 Campaign
The Ole Miss Rebels have a lot of new faces on their 2024 defense, but one of the strongest additions this offseason was transfer linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Despite having a plethora of transfers, Paul believes the defensive side of the ball is coming together well during the ongoing fall camp in Oxford, and that is something that head coach Lane Kiffin preaches on prior to any campaign.
"I feel pretty good," Paul said on Friday. "I feel pretty confident, and I think the team feels pretty confident, especially as a defense. I feel like we're all pulling together to become a team. That's something that Coach Kiffin puts high emphasis on, and I feel like we're embracing that. Just taking it day by day."
Like all new additions to a roster, Paul underwent a bit of an adjustment period in spring, and he even dealt with a "minor setback" injury this fall. Now, however, he feels that he is back to 100 percent and ready to make an impact in the season opener against Furman.
"The spring really helped me understand the standard," Paul said. "I already had the mindset of what [defensive coordinator Pete Golding] is looking for, how i need to push myself this camp in order to thrive this upcoming season, not only as an individual, but as a defense as well.
"I feel like I have embraced that role that Coach has put on us as a whole, and I feel like as long as we keep staying on the path we're on, we're going to be great this upcoming season."
Paul will be tasked with helping the Ole Miss linebackers attack opposing offenses along with what looks to be an incredible defensive line. Other transfers who joined the Rebels this offseason include pass rushers like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, and those names paired with returners like JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey are expected to make a huge impact defensively this fall.
It's that talent and gelling this offseason that gives Paul his confidence heading into 2024. Ole Miss' season opener against Furman is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 31, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.