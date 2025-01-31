Ole Miss LB Khari Coleman Arrested on Indecent Exposure Charges
Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Khari Coleman was arrested on Thursday on indecent exposure charges, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
The incident allegedly occurred during the Rebels' trip to Florida for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils earlier this month. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra, Florida, regarding a complaint about a male subject exposing himself to female housekeeping employees.
The investigation led to Coleman's arrest on Thursday with the help of the Oxford Police Department. He was charged with two felony counts of exposure of sexual organs.
Coleman transferred to Ole Miss from the TCU Horned Frogs prior to the 2022 season, and in his career, he has accumulated 187 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The 2024 season saw him finish eighth on the team in total tackles with 45.
He finished the Gator Bowl with five tackles and 0.5 TFLs.