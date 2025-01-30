Ole Miss LB Pooh Paul Receives NFL Combine Invitation
Chris "Pooh" Paul was only an Ole Miss Rebel for one season, but it's safe to say that he made his mark in Oxford.
Paul, a key linebacker for the Rebels in 2024, led Ole Miss in total tackles (88), tallied 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks en route to a campaign that bolstered his NFL Draft stock. Now, he has officially received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Paul made the announcement on Wednesday night with a post on X that you can view here.
A transfer from the Arkansas Razorbacks last offseason, Paul immediately became one of Ole Miss' top defenders in 2024. Although he elected to opt out of the team's appearance in the Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2, he played a huge role in the Rebels boasting one of the top defenses in the country.
Ole Miss allowed just 80.46 rushing yards per game this season while allowing just 2.2 yards per attempt, and Paul was a big reason why.
Now, his eyes are shifting to an NFL future and a draft process that begins this week with his participation in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Paul is one of four Ole Miss players who are participating in the all-star game, joining wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, and tight end Caden Prieskorn.