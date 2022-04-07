Ole Miss Legend Eli Manning Nominated For Sports Emmy

Former Rebel QB Eli Manning earned a Sports Emmy nomination for his work on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Ole Miss legend Eli Manning could be adding some new hardware to an already crowded trophy case in the near future. The Sports Emmys announced who the nominees are for "Emerging On-Air Talent" on Twitter Wednesday morning and Manning made the cut.

Manning made a promise to fans on Twitter after he found out he was nominated.

The co-star of the Manningcast (alternate Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton Manning) and host of Eli's Places (ESPN+ program that dives into college football) is a nominee for "Emerging On-Air Talent.”

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Eli Manning and Lane Kiffin

Manning's dry humor and quick wit helped the Manningcast become a huge success in 2021. The popularity of the program led to the Manningcast getting extended three more seasons on ESPN2. Manning being nominated for a Sports Emmy makes ESPN's decision to extend the Manningcast look like a no-brainer.

The other co-star of the Manningcast, Peyton Manning, has also been nominated for a Sports Emmy. Peyton was nominated for "Event Analyst", and you can bet Eli will be letting his brother know he is not an "emerging on-air talent.”

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Eli Manning

The other personalities nominated for "Emerging On-Air Talent" are Malika Andrews (ESPN), Julian Edelman (Paramount+), Greg Olson (FOX, NFL Network), and Taylor Rooks (Bleacher Report, TNT, Twitter).

ESPN also earned the most nominations in the industry for the 2022 Sports Emmys with 62.

The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. This will be the first time in three years that the Sports Emmys will be held in person.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Eli Manning

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.