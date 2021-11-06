Ole Miss Hosting Multiple Recruits Committed Elsewhere for Liberty Game

The Independent opponent and 11 a.m. local kickoff isn't slowing the list of college football recruits from checking out Ole Miss for a game visit, or even more.

Ahead of the matchup with Liberty, The Grove Report has more on some of the headlining visitors in the recruiting class of 2022 and beyond, even well beyond, in the case of 2024 California linebacker Jordan Lockhart.

It begins with Cam East, taking his official visit to Ole Miss despite a commitment to Mississippi State dating back to the summertime. The massive New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine offensive lineman, listed at 6'7", 280 pounds, already took his official visit to Starkville, doing so in September as a commitment to Mike Leach's program. The senior has put in good tape in 2021, having added new offers from Maryland and Georgia Tech in October. Ole Miss, which offered in September, already has a four-man offensive line class committed.

Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff are clearly looking for more beef up front, as East isn't the only trench talent committed elsewhere expected. Percy Lewis will be back in Oxford, too. The longtime Oregon commitment, who is a junior college transfer originally from Sallis (Miss.) McAdams, was also at the LSU game. A final decision, which involves Mississippi State and Missouri, is expected next month.

Another JUCO star currently on another program's commitment list will be in town Saturday in DeCarlos Nicholson. The Kentucky secondary commitment, a former Petal (Miss.) High School quarterback, is a recent SEC East pledge having come off the board in September on the heels of a trip to Lexington. Florida State and Mississippi State are also in play.

In the class of 2023, the visitor list begins at the game's most important position -- quarterback. The hottest junior recruit at the position will be in town in Christopher Vizzina. The Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian star has been adding offers weekly, it seems, and he has already spent time in Oxford. But what will be different this time around is that it is a game visit. Notre Dame, Auburn and Penn State are the most recent offers.

Jackson Arnold is another 2023 QB to eye among those expected on campus. His Rebel offer is already in hand along with that of Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame Florida and many others. The Denton (Texas) Guyer starter was in Oxford for an unofficial visit in June and recently spent time at Notre Dame.

Another junior worth keeping tack of is more of a late bloomer than the two QBs with the Rebel offers. Madison (Ala.) James Clemens' Gio Lopez holds multiple FBS offers and said he expects to be in town, too.

Other Notable Visitors - Class of 2023

Sawyer Deerman, RB

Koby Keenum, OL

TJ Metcalf, DB

Ryan Mickow, OL

Shamar Porter, WR

Isaac Smith, DB

Tanner Welch, OL



Ryan Yaites, CB

