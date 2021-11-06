Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Ole Miss Shuffling Roster vs. Liberty To Deal With Injuries

    From wide receivers to offensive line, the Rebels are a team of moving parts today.
    Prior to the beginning of Ole Miss' game against Liberty on Saturday, it was announced that its top-three pass catchers--Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders--would either be entirely unavailable against the Flames or very limited.

    It was also revealed that Jalen Cunningham has transitioned from the defensive line to the offensive front for today's game due to a slew of injuries in that position group.

    Even so, Ole Miss opened the game fast with Jerrion Ealy scoring on a 70-yard rush on the second play from scrimmage of the contest. Ole Miss currently leads Liberty 7-0 in the first quarter.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

