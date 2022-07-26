Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lineman Nick Broeker Added to Outland Trophy Watch List

The award is given annually to the best interior lineman in the FBS.

DALLAS -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football interior lineman in the FBS.

Broeker, a preseason All-America selection by Athlon Sports, is yet to miss a game in his collegiate career. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, and he allowed just two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker will hold down a new position along the Rebel offensive front in 2022. After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard, where he projects to play in the NFL.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Broeker will be blocking for a new quarterback and running back corps in 2022 after the Rebels retooled their offense through the transfer portal to fill voids created by the NFL Draft. Ole Miss will open its season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

