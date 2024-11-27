Ole Miss Looks to Continue Egg Bowl Dominance Under Lane Kiffin | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses where this season has gone for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels and how it shapes up with one regular season game to go in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. This game has seen Lane Kiffin win three-out-of-four Egg Bowls, and Kiffin is going for the rare four-out-of-five. We are joined by Jake Wimberly from ESPN 105.9 to talk Mississippi State in this "know your enemy" episode.
The second segment looks at how State's young quarterback in Michael Van Buren is the storyline for the MSU offense going against a very good Ole Miss defense, but it should be said that Jeff Lebby as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator had success against a Pete Golding defense at Alabama in 2020, so don't be surprised if State scores some points in this game.
In our final segment of the day, we look the paths to victory for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels in the latest Battle for the Golden Egg and give our score predictions for the game.
