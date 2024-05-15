Ole Miss Makes Short List For Portal RB, Set to Host Transfer Lineman - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels have already made significant moves in the transfer portal this offseason, but could they be in a spot to land more players in the coming days?
According to reports from Pete Nakos of On3 on Wednesday, the Rebels made the short list for transfer portal running back Star Thomas, joining the likes of the California Golden Bears, Duke Blue Devils and Toledo Rockets among the frontrunners.
Thomas has suited up the last two seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies, and he rushed for 653 yards and four scores a season ago.
The other news on Wednesday indicated that the Rebels are set to host transfer defensive lineman Chris Hardie this weekend. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report the news, and Hardie had suited up for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for four seasons prior to entering the portal.
The 2023 campaign was Hardie's biggest from a numbers standpoint as he racked up 60 total tackles (33 solo), 8.5 sacks and one interception. These numbers were good enough to earn him First-Team All-Conference USA honors last year.
Both of these positions have been addressed by the Rebels in earlier installments of the portal, but these players would provide a strong boost to their respective rooms in Oxford. Ole Miss has already secured the likes of Henry Parrish Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the running back market, and two of the biggest names in the Rebels' portal class this offseason have come on the defensive line: Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen.