Skip to main content

Mallikah Little Hired as Ole Miss Assistant AD of Player Personnel

Little has taken a new role on the Ole Miss staff.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss hired a new assistant athletic director of player personnel on Tuesday.

Mallikah Little has taken this new role in the SEC after holding positions on staff at Southern University and Colgate in years past. She announced the move on Tuesday on Twitter.

"I'm proud to announce I will be taking the job as the Assistant AD of Player Personnel @OleMissFB," Little said in her tweet. "Excited for this new chapter in my life. Different logo, same mission. Keep pouring in the lives of people. It's always been bigger than me."

Little joins the Ole Miss staff after the Rebels won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021, earning a berth in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss also had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and six additional players sign contracts as undrafted free agents.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following spring football, the biggest question in the minds of Rebel fans is who will take over for quarterback Matt Corral who was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers late last week. USC transfer Jaxson Dart and incumbent backup Luke Altmyer are the leaders in the clubhouse to replace Corral heading into the summer.

The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Mallikah Little Hired as Ole Miss Assistant AD of Player Personnel

By John Macon Gillespie14 seconds ago
USATSI_13325054
Football

Former Ole Miss RB Scottie Phillips Cut by Houston Texans

By John Macon Gillespie16 minutes ago
Theo Akwuba Ole Miss Basketball
Basketball

Rebels Basketball Adds Big Man Theo Akwuba From the Transfer Portal

By The Grove Report Staff6 hours ago
Daverin Deuce Geralds
Recruiting

Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Geralds Adds Rebel Football Offer

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_11409825
Football

Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Reveals Jalen Hurts Pushed Eagles To Trade For Him

By John Macon Gillespie8 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Cracks the Top 10 College Football Team Draft Totals List

By Ben KingMay 2, 2022
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Rashada on Ole Miss Official Visit, Time with 'Mastermind' Lane Kiffin

By The Grove Report StaffMay 2, 2022
Derek Diamond 5
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas, Loses Fourth Straight SEC Series

By John Macon GillespieMay 1, 2022