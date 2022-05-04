Mallikah Little Hired as Ole Miss Assistant AD of Player Personnel

Little has taken a new role on the Ole Miss staff.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss hired a new assistant athletic director of player personnel on Tuesday.

Mallikah Little has taken this new role in the SEC after holding positions on staff at Southern University and Colgate in years past. She announced the move on Tuesday on Twitter.

"I'm proud to announce I will be taking the job as the Assistant AD of Player Personnel @OleMissFB," Little said in her tweet. "Excited for this new chapter in my life. Different logo, same mission. Keep pouring in the lives of people. It's always been bigger than me."

Little joins the Ole Miss staff after the Rebels won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021, earning a berth in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss also had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and six additional players sign contracts as undrafted free agents.

Following spring football, the biggest question in the minds of Rebel fans is who will take over for quarterback Matt Corral who was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers late last week. USC transfer Jaxson Dart and incumbent backup Luke Altmyer are the leaders in the clubhouse to replace Corral heading into the summer.

The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

