Ole Miss' Corral Full Speed? Kiffin Provides Update On QB

Matt Corral still is away from the field when it comes to practice.

Saturday is not the time for Ole Miss to be playing short-handed. Unfortunately, that could be the case against No. 11 Texas A&M.

The No. 15 Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) are entering the weekend with starting quarterback Matt Corral missing practice. Corral, who hasn't been at full strength due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7 against Tennessee, is still expected to play when the Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) come to Oxford.

On most occasions, this wouldn't be a cause for concern. However, the key to Corral's game is his mobility outside the pocket. Last Saturday against Liberty, the junior rushed for nine yards on six carries.

As of Wednesday, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin believes that could be the same case once more.

“He didn’t practice last week, so we’ve kind of gotten used to this," Kiffin said Wednesday. "it limits what we can do and how we can call a game. Practice is important, no matter who you are, but especially the quarterback for a lot of reasons. So that is not ideal, obviously.”

The Rebels run game still remains an essential part of the offense entering Week 11 behind the legs of Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, and Henry Parish Jr. Corral, however, leads the way with 528 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to the injury, Corral typically rushed for roughly 12-15 carries per game. Against the Vols', he tallied a career-high 30 carries for 195 before suffering the sprain in the fourth quarter.

Corral also reaggravated the ankle two weeks later against Auburn on the road and would be carted to the locker room before returning just before halftime. Against both Auburn and LSU, he tallied at least 10 carries and scored a touchdown with his legs.

The production of the Ole Miss rushing attack has diminished in the past several weeks. Corral still is passing for over 200 yards per outing, but the team as a whole is averaging less than 500 yards per game. Through the first six games of the season, the Rebels averaged over 550 yards per outing.

Meanwhile, A&M is coming off one of its best performances of the season in a 20-3 win over Auburn. The Aggies held quarterback Bo Nix to under 200 yards passing and the rushing attack to under 100 yards total.

“They play really good defense almost every game,” Kiffin said. “They’ve been recruiting at a really high level for a number of years, and you see it when you look out there.”

Players are stepping up in place of the injured. Names continue to see expanded roles in the offense to help with the lack of ability from Corral. Still, having Corral at full strength could be the difference between a win or loss Saturday.

Looking at what's on the line for the Rebels, Ealy, Conner, and Parish could be more essential to the offensive execution than Corral as of now.

“I think we’re going to go out and get them," Ealy said Monday. "It’s going to be a task, but it’s one we’re capable of handling. It’s going to be a good game.“

