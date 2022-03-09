Corral to the Peach State? Latest Mock Projects Ole Miss QB to Falcons

Mock drafts continue to roll in leading up to the NFL Draft in April.

Mock drafts are becoming more and more common leading up to the NFL Draft in April, and the latest installment projects Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to the Atlanta Falcons.

In Todd McShay's latest mock on ESPN, he has the former Ole Miss quarterback going in the 29th overall pick to the Falcons after a trade with the Dolphins.

Here's what McShay had to say about Corral:

Quarterback Matt Ryan has two years left on his deal, but the Falcons could get out of his contract with a much lighter dead-cap hit next offseason ($15.6 million). In the meantime, why not draft a quarterback with upside and let him learn from Ryan for a full season? Corral didn't workout at the combine as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in Ole Miss' bowl game, but he brings a quick release, a good arm and plenty of mobility to the table. Atlanta's passing game needs a total revamp, and this pick could be a home run if Corral takes the next step under Ryan's tutelage.

Matt Corral

Corral also spoke at the NFL Combine about a conversation he's already had with Atlanta and what it would be like to learn from a quarterback like Ryan.

“They were the second team I spoke to," Corral said, "and I’d have no problem with that. I’m a competitor, but, at the same time, I’m going to learn as much as I can from him. I’d be dumb to not learn from a guy like that. I want to be on a team for 10-plus years and be a sponge and absorb as much as I can.”



Corral departs Ole Miss after helping the Rebels reach 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history during the 2021 season.

Matt Ryan

