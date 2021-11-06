Corral Creates Magic vs. Liberty's Willis in Ole Miss Win

Matt Corral left NFL scouts wanting more on the way to a win over the Flames.

Matt Corral or Malik Willis? Willis or Corral?

That was the question for more than a dozen NFL teams that took their seats inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning for an early kickoff.

The whistle blew. The dust cleared. Punches were exchanged and blows were delivered. The hype surrounding a bout between Corral and Willis grew as if it was a folklore since Week 1 of the college football season.

Scouts will have to check the tape on which QB has more upside. Corral, however, hauled a few extra punches in the race for QB1 on Ole Miss' way to a 27-14 victory at home.

The No. 16 Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) commanded on big plays and smart decision-making. Throws were forced. Runners went down before allowing a Flames' (7-3) defender to rip the ball away. Turnovers weren't a thing on offense.

But the story is all about Corral, who now takes a lead in hopes of becoming the first quarterback to hear his name called in April of 2022. No, one touchdown against an non-Power Five program won't wow the fans or the scouts, but it's not supposed to. Stat lines mean little to those watching the tape. Traits are what stand out.

What trait didn't Corral show in 60 minutes of action?

Was his deep ball not enough? Corral missed wide receiver Dannis Jackson on what would of been a 48-yard touchdown. He tested the Flames' defender on the very next play, connecting with wide receiver Braylon Sanders for a gain of 44.

Two plays later, running back Jerrion Ealy would punch in the extra four to make it 14-0.

How about accuracy? A 20-of-27 stat line would agree with that. Corral's longest pass of the day came on the 50-yard pass to Jackson. His shortest was a 5-yard pass on the opening series before a 70-yard touchdown run from Ealy to set the tone.

Check off diverse in passing and accurate towards his target as a plus in the "franchise QB" box.

The biggest trait scouts could take away is Corral's willingness to adapt. The Rebels were down two starting offensive linemen, including center Ben Brown. Leading receiver Dontario Drummond missed the game with an injury, as did Jonathan Mingo.

No problem. It happens on Sunday's for the best. Isn't Corral one of them?

Corral averaged 12 yards per play on the path to a 324-yard performance passing. His ability to run still was limited due to the ankle injuries suffered against Tennessee and Auburn, but scouts can watch another game to see what he brings in the open field.

As for scoring, Ealy grabbed two early runs before Corral finally connected with Jackson in the second quarter for a 40-yard score.

There's still work to be done, however.

The Rebels were 2-of-9 on third down. They failed to convert on fourth down once again just outside Liberty's 40. Ole Miss might have outgained the Flames in total yards (466-457), but Liberty outgained them on the ground (284-142) despite Ealy's early touchdown.

Ole Miss also only scored three points in the second half. Willis, who threw three interceptions, scored once with his legs late in the third quarter.

Lane Kiffin can look back at the film and see the flaws. Texas A&M arrives next week the Grove in what could be the Rebels chance to gain back second place in the SEC West.

As scouts head back to their respective cities, many Rebels are on the radar. Corral, however, left little on the table facing off against perhaps the next great mobile gunslinger in the game.

Scouts know. Liberty knows. Heck, Kiffin has preached it for weeks. Corral QB1?

No. It's Corral QB1.

