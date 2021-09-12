Ole Miss Moves Up In AP Poll After Win Over Austin Peay

The Rebels shift up to No. 17 in the poll ahead of their home date with Tulane.

Ole Miss entered the week at No. 20 in the AP Poll, its first time being ranked since 2016, but after another week of play in college football, the Rebels are on the rise again.

The AP Poll for Week 3 was released on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT, and it has the Rebels listed as the No. 17 team in the country, right behind Coastal Carolina and directly ahead of Wisconsin. This is Ole Miss' highest ranking in the AP Poll since Week 7 of the 2016 season when it came in at No. 16.

The Southeastern Conference has seven teams in the AP Top 25 for Week 3. They are ranked as follows:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

7. Texas A&M

11. Florida

17. Ole Miss

20. Arkansas

22. Auburn

Ole Miss now sits with a record of 2-0 after large margins of victory over Louisville and Austin Peay in Weeks 1 and 2. Quarterback Matt Corral, rising more into the Heisman conversation, has been the point of emphasis for the Rebel offense thus far, throwing for 662 yards and six touchdowns in two games played. He is also the Rebels' second-leading rusher with 90 yards and a touchdown on his docket.

The Rebels will hold this No. 17 ranking when Tulane pays a visit to Oxford on Saturday. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN 2.

