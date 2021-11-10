Ole Miss Moves Up In Latest CFP Rankings

Ole Miss Comes In At No. 15 In Latest CFP Ranking
Coming off of a pallet cleansing win over Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up the board in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 15
The Rebels sat at No. 16 last week following their loss to Auburn a week ago, just behind the BYU Cougars and their upcoming opponent the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Rebels also sat in front of arch-rival Mississippi State and SEC foe Kentucky, each of whom is coming off of a close loss this past weekend.
Kentucky fell 45-42 to the Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington while Mississippi State lost 31-28 on a last-minute drive to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
In front of the Rebels, the Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Michigan State Spartans all lost over the weekend, moving the Rebels up to the new ranking.
The Rebels will have a chance to move up even higher in the rankings this weekend when they welcome the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with College GameDay also set to be in attendance.
You can view the full rankings below:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Wake Forest
13. Baylor
14. BYU
15. Ole Miss
16. NC State
17. Auburn
18. Wisconsin
19. Purdue
20. Iowa
21. Pittsburgh
22. San Diego State
23. UTSA
24. Utah
25. Arkansas
