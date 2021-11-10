Ole Miss Moves Up In Latest CFP Rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Ole Miss Comes In At No. 15 In Latest CFP Ranking

    The Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings following their win over Liberty
    Coming off of a pallet cleansing win over Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up the board in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 15

    The Rebels sat at No. 16 last week following their loss to Auburn a week ago, just behind the BYU Cougars and their upcoming opponent the Texas A&M Aggies. 

    The Rebels also sat in front of arch-rival Mississippi State and SEC foe Kentucky, each of whom is coming off of a close loss this past weekend. 

    Kentucky fell 45-42 to the Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington while Mississippi State lost 31-28 on a last-minute drive to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. 

    In front of the Rebels, the Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Michigan State Spartans all lost over the weekend, moving the Rebels up to the new ranking. 

    The Rebels will have a chance to move up even higher in the rankings this weekend when they welcome the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. 

    The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with College GameDay also set to be in attendance. 

    You can view the full rankings below:

    1. Georgia

    2. Alabama

    3. Oregon

    4. Ohio State

    5. Cincinnati

    6. Michigan

    7. Michigan State

    8. Oklahoma

    9. Notre Dame

    10. Oklahoma State

    11. Texas A&M

    12. Wake Forest

    13. Baylor

    14. BYU

    15. Ole Miss

    16. NC State

    17. Auburn

    18. Wisconsin

    19. Purdue

    20. Iowa

    21. Pittsburgh

    22. San Diego State

    23. UTSA

    24. Utah

    25. Arkansas

