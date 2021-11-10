Ole Miss Moves Up In Latest CFP Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings following their win over Liberty

Coming off of a pallet cleansing win over Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up the board in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 15

The Rebels sat at No. 16 last week following their loss to Auburn a week ago, just behind the BYU Cougars and their upcoming opponent the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Rebels also sat in front of arch-rival Mississippi State and SEC foe Kentucky, each of whom is coming off of a close loss this past weekend.

Kentucky fell 45-42 to the Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington while Mississippi State lost 31-28 on a last-minute drive to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

In front of the Rebels, the Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Michigan State Spartans all lost over the weekend, moving the Rebels up to the new ranking.

The Rebels will have a chance to move up even higher in the rankings this weekend when they welcome the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with College GameDay also set to be in attendance.

You can view the full rankings below:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. BYU

15. Ole Miss

16. NC State

17. Auburn

18. Wisconsin

19. Purdue

20. Iowa

21. Pittsburgh

22. San Diego State

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Arkansas

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.