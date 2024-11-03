Ole Miss Moves Up Three Spots In Week 11 Of AP Poll
Starting Tuesday, the only rankings that matter are the ones by the College Football Playoff committee.
Still, Ole Miss will take any praise heading into Week 11's showdown against No. 2 Georgia in Oxford.
The Rebels moved up three spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll following their 63-31 win over Arkansas at Razorback Stadium. Jordan Watkins and Jaxson Drart made history as Ole Miss secured its first win in Fayetteville since 2008.
Dart, who returns to the Heisman conversation, completed 25-of-31 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 47 yards, pushing his final yardage to 562.
Dart's success broke Archie Manning's single-game record set in 1969. Manning, one of the top names in program history, threw for 436 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
"It is pretty cool and unique but all glory goes to God," Dart said. "We have great coaches and players and (offensive coordinator) coach (Charlie) Weis called a great game today."
Three consecutive passes went for touchdown receptions for Watkins, who scored a pair of 60-yard blasts during the second quarter. Watkins, who finished with eight catches for 254 yards and five touchdowns, broke Tre Harris' single-game record for touchdowns in last season's Week 1 opener against Mercer.
The 254 yards broke Jonathan Mingo's record set against Vanderbilt in 2022.
"It was just a really good job by a lot of people," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "Just a clean offensive game. That's a lot of yards. And we didn't have any turnovers. One sack."
The College Football Playoff Committee will release its poll on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Eight SEC teams currently rank inside the AP Top 25, following the demotion of Missouri (No. 25) and promotion of Vanderbilt (No. 24).
With a win on Saturday, the Rebels should elevate into the top 12 of the CFP rankings. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.