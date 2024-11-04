Ole Miss Must Beat Georgia to Prove It Belongs in the Playoff | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins and their record setting day vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks and what that means for Ole Miss football going forward with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coming to town. Ole Miss must win this Georgia game because of the Kentucky mishap earlier, and the good news is they can win this game. We will tell you how this week.
Last week, I got a lot of push back from people who were upset that I talked about finally seeing the Jaxson Dart that the Ole Miss fanbase was promised in the second half against Oklahoma, but I saw Dart igniting his fire in the second half of that game which led to him playing differently. Dart will end up with every meaningful record in Ole Miss quarterback history except for maybe touchdown passes, and this game against Georgia will be his legacy game for all the marbles.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the Week 11 lines around the SEC, and except for a couple of predicted blowouts in Florida at Texas and Mississippi State at Tennessee, there are a lot of field goal games predicted.
