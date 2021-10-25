    • October 25, 2021
    Ole Miss Defenders Honored By SEC After Strong Performances vs. LSU

    Chance Campbell and Sam Williams helped lead Ole Miss to victory Saturday.
    Author:

    The Ole Miss defense had one of its best performances of the season Saturday in a 31-17 win over LSU.

    After allowing a touchdown on LSU's first drive, the Rebels did not allow a single point until halfway through the fourth quarter.

    As a result of their efforts, the SEC has honored two members of the Rebel defense.

    Senior linebacker Chance Campbell earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week accolades, while fellow senior Sam Williams was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

    Campbell, a graduate transfer from Maryland, recorded 10 tackles and a sack in the win. Only senior linebacker Mark Robinson recorded more, tackling 12 Tigers in the win.

    Williams was responsible for one of the five sacks the Rebels came up with and one of the six quarterback hurries. He also forced one of LSU's four fumbles on the night.

    Williams, a senior from Montgomery, Alabama, leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the FBS with 1.07 sacks per game. His 7.5 sacks are tied for the most by any Rebel player in a single season since 2016 when Marquis Haynes sacked quarterbacks seven times.

    The defense's performance now has Ole Miss in the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 2015, and if the team continues to win, they might have a chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

