Ole Miss Needs Georgia to Wreck Tennessee's Season On Saturday | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses who Ole Miss fans need to be rooting for in terms of possibly hosting a first round playoff game in a month. The Rebels resume-wise right now have two really good wins and one horrible loss, and no one is going to care about the LSU loss. Ole Miss needs Georgia to completely ruin Tennessee's season, and a win Saturday is all that is needed.
The surprising win that is going to be a monster resume game for Ole Miss if it keeps winning is South Carolina, and the Gamecocks have a monster couple of games against the Missouri Tigers and Clemson Tigers. Carolina and Georgia are the key for Ole Miss potentially hosting, and Rebel fans should be rooting for them winning out.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to look at other games that could absolutely have an impact on the Ole Miss Rebels hosting at the end of the day. We talk about the flaws with the Texas Longhorns and Missouri Tigers and how the Arkansas Razorbacks are in position to help Ole Miss out big time.
Texas has one of the worst schedules in the country and could be eliminated with a loss at any point in November. Texas A&M right now just looks weird, and they are probably the favorite vs. Texas, but the Auburn Tigers will also have a massive say on the SEC Playoff scenarios.
