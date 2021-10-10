COLUMN: Ole Miss Offense Riding High-Octane Wave Into Next Saturday

Matt Corral continued his Heisman campaign on Saturday in a revenge outing against the Razorbacks.

After a statement win in a crucial game against an SEC West rival, no one is more excited than Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

After his six-interception performance against the Razorbacks last season, he made a Heisman-like statement and put on an outstanding performance on Saturday en route to a 52-51 Ole Miss win. Corral sliced up the Arkansas secondary, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and his second touchdown through the air was the final score Ole Miss needed to beat the Razorbacks. He also ran for 94 yards and two more touchdowns, looking like the starting running back at times.

READ MORE: Corral Stamps Revenge Game Against Arkansas With Poise, Grit

Corral was not the only standout Rebel on offense on Saturday as running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner also had strong performances on the ground. Parrish ran for 111 yards averaging 6.2 yards per carry, while Snoop Conner rumbled for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Conner provided the second half energy the Rebels needed to stay in the game with all three of his scores coming in the second half.

Corral spread the ball around evenly today as no receiver had more than two catches. Braylon Sanders led the way through the air with 127 yards on only two catches and the touchdown that would win the game for the Rebels. Dontario Drummond also made some noise with two catches, 78 yards and a touchdown.

In short, the revenge tour for Matt Corral and the Rebels, although it encountered some dips, came out on top against the Razorbacks on Saturday. After the performance in 2020, that's a welcome sight for Rebel fans.

Corral and the Rebels will look to keep this high-octane offense going into Knoxville when they travel to play the Volunteers next week. Until then, this Ole Miss team will be celebrating a hard earned win against a rival that has been known to produce some wacky games against the Rebels in recent memory.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.