    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby Named Broyles Award Semi-Finalist

    Ole Miss has one of the league's more potent offenses under Lebby's direction
    Author:

    It would be hard not to consider Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as one of the top assistants in college football. The Broyles Award voters would tend to agree. 

    For the second consecutive season, Lebby has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award. The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

    In his second season at Oxford, Lebby has the Rebels' offense putting up quality production each Saturday. Ole Miss currently ranks top 15 in the country in six separate offensive categories: total offense (517.5), rushing offense (230.6), completion percentage (.673), first downs (295), passes had intercepted (3) and turnovers lost (8).

    Quarterback Matt Corral is currently still considered to be a front-runner in the Heisman Trophy conversation and was named semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award. This season under the direction of Lebby,  the junior has thrown for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 552 yards and 10 scores through 11 games.

    Corral is one of only three FBS QBs with more than 15 passing touchdowns and at least 10 rushing touchdowns. He ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (332.5 ypg)

    .With Lebby as the offensive coordinator, Ole Miss has gained 600-plus yards seven times in 21 games. Before Lebby and , the Rebels had 16 such games in the program's 1,209 games.

    The Broyles Award is an annual award given to honor the best assistant coach in college football. The winner will be announced next month. 

    2021 BROYLES AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

    Doug Belk – Houston

    Mike Denbrock – Cincinnati

    Mike Elko – Texas A&M

    Josh Gattis – Michigan

    Jeff Grimes – Baylor

    Cody Kennedy – Arkansas

    Jim Knowles – Oklahoma State

    Dan Lanning – Georgia

    Jim Leonhard - Wisconsin

    Jeff Lebby- Ole Miss

    Jess Loepp – UTSA

    Phil Parker – Iowa

    Warren Ruggiero – Wake Forest

    Mark Whipple – Pittsburgh

    Kevin Wilson – Ohio State

