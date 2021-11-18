Ole Miss Targets Eighth Grade QB Julian Lewis with Scholarship Offer

As Matt Corral's name pops up on more and more lists to commemorate the 2021 season he is having at quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, Lane Kiffin and his staff continue to look into the future.

From trying to flip USC QB commitment Devin Brown in the 2022 recruiting class, to being in the thick of the Arch Manning hoopla in 2023, the evaluations are ongoing.

So far into the future, in fact, that the newest quarterback to earn an Ole Miss offers is way back in the class of 2026.

Julian Lewis is already a coveted young passer out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School, with the Rebels marking the fifth program to extend an offer his way. OM joins Penn State, Florida, Georgia Tech and Morgan State on the early offer list.

"It’s exciting," Lewis said. "I’ve been working for this and now it’s happening. I’m super thankful."

Competing on the Carrollton freshman team in 2021, Lewis helped the program to an undefeated run this fall without turning the ball over one time, he says.

Moving into the spring and ahead of the 2022 season, the freshman-to-be will be in the mix to replace senior quarterback and NC State commitment MJ Morris as the next man up.

"That’s the goal. I’m excited to compete for the job," he said.

Lewis has a recruitment to contend with in the meantime and the news from the Rebel coaching staff began to come in on Wednesday night.

"They called my coach last night and said they wanted to begin recruiting me now," he said. "And said that they were offering me. The coaches are really impressed with how I play and with the throws I can make.

"Ole Miss has a really good system. Coach Kiffin knows how to develop QBs. it’s great opportunity."

Lewis will embark on a busy offseason from both a football and recruiting perspective, continuing to take unofficial visits to programs he is interested in. This fall he has spent time at Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida and elsewhere. The emerging recruit has yet to take in Oxford, but says it could soon be on the schedule.

