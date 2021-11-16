Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

    The Rebels will welcome the Commodores to Vaught-Hemingway on Saturday.
    Ole Miss sits at 8-2 overall after its win over Texas A&M last weekend, and the Rebels will be welcoming SEC East rival Vanderbilt to Oxford this weekend.

    Vandy has had a rough 2021 thus far, currently sitting at 2-8 overall and a winless 0-6 in SEC play. The 'Dores lost their season opener to East Tennessee State by a final score of 23-3 on Sept. 4, and its two wins have come over Colorado State and UConn by a combined five points.

    Although Vanderbilt may not be an SEC power under first-year head coach Clark Lea, it has a history of some wild games against Ole Miss, and it will be looking to pull the road upset on Saturday.

    Here's what to expect from the Commodores this weekend in Oxford.

    Vanderbilt Commodores

    Record: 2-8 (0-6 SEC)

    Head Coach: Clark Lea (first season)

    Projected Offensive Starters:

    QB Mike Wright or Ken Seals

    RB Rocko Griffin

    WR Will Sheppard

    WR Chris Pierce Jr.

    WR Cam Johnson

    LT Tyler Steen

    LG Cole Clemens

    C Julian Hernandez

    RG Delfin Castillo

    RT Bradley Ashmore

    TE Ben Bresnahan

    Projected Defensive Starters:

    DE Elijah McAllister

    DT Daevion Davis

    DT Raashaan Wilkins Jr.

    DE Nate Clifton

    LB Anfernee Orji

    LB Ethan Barr

    LB Michael Owusu

    CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

    CB Jaylen Mahoney

    S Maxwell Worship

    S Dashaun Jerkins

    Ole Miss Rebels

    Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

    Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (2nd season)

    Kiffin is 13-7 in his time at Ole Miss.

