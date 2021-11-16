Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores
Ole Miss sits at 8-2 overall after its win over Texas A&M last weekend, and the Rebels will be welcoming SEC East rival Vanderbilt to Oxford this weekend.
Vandy has had a rough 2021 thus far, currently sitting at 2-8 overall and a winless 0-6 in SEC play. The 'Dores lost their season opener to East Tennessee State by a final score of 23-3 on Sept. 4, and its two wins have come over Colorado State and UConn by a combined five points.
Although Vanderbilt may not be an SEC power under first-year head coach Clark Lea, it has a history of some wild games against Ole Miss, and it will be looking to pull the road upset on Saturday.
Here's what to expect from the Commodores this weekend in Oxford.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 2-8 (0-6 SEC)
Head Coach: Clark Lea (first season)
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Mike Wright or Ken Seals
RB Rocko Griffin
WR Will Sheppard
WR Chris Pierce Jr.
WR Cam Johnson
LT Tyler Steen
LG Cole Clemens
C Julian Hernandez
RG Delfin Castillo
RT Bradley Ashmore
TE Ben Bresnahan
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE Elijah McAllister
DT Daevion Davis
DT Raashaan Wilkins Jr.
DE Nate Clifton
LB Anfernee Orji
LB Ethan Barr
LB Michael Owusu
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
CB Jaylen Mahoney
S Maxwell Worship
S Dashaun Jerkins
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (2nd season)
Kiffin is 13-7 in his time at Ole Miss.
