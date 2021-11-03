Mac Brown Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

Rebel punter Mac Brown is a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy for the second year in a row, Ole Miss announced today.

Named after QB Danny Wuerffel (Florida), who won the Heisman Trophy in 1996, the Wuerffel Trophy is an annual award presented to an FBS player who combines extraordinary community service with athletic and academic achievement in the last year.

Also known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” the Wuerffel Trophy honors players who serve others in their community, inspire greater service in the world and celebrate their positive impact on society.

Brown is a semifinalist in 2021 for raising $40,000 with his annual fundraiser "The Awesome Lemonade Stand" which raises money for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand started 10 years ago when Brown was in the seventh grade and was trying to raise $500 for his friend’s dad who had been diagnosed with ALS.

That $500 goal has turned into over $140,000 raised by Brown and his friends, and all of it will go towards ALS research. Along with The Awesome Lemonade Stand, Brown has performed community service around Oxford and the state of Mississippi.

Brown has been involved with the Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, the Special Olympics and many more.

On the field, the 2020-2021 Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year has averaged 46.3 yards per punt and nine of his 23 punts have gone further than 50 yards.

If Brown takes home the Wuerffel Trophy this year, he will join former Ole Miss linebacker D.T. Shackleford as the only two Rebels to earn this honor.

The recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. The trophy will be presented on Feb. 25, 2022, at the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

