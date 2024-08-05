Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, DL Walter Nolen Named to Walter Camp Preseason Watch List
The Ole Miss Rebels have plenty of talent on their roster entering the 2024 college football season, but two of the biggest names are quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive lineman Walter Nolen.
These two players were named to the Walter Camp Award Preseason Watch List on Monday, an honor that is given each season to the top college football player in the country, as determined by FBS head coaches. Dart's impact on the Ole Miss offense is expected to spearhead what could be a College Football Playoff season for the Rebels this fall.
Dart is entering his third season in Lane Kiffin's offense, and he took a noticeable step forward in Year 2. Last season, Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns paired with just five interceptions, helping the Rebels earn their first 11-win season in school history.
Nolen is a new addition to the Ole Miss roster, but he is expected to help anchor the Rebels' defensive line in 2024. One of the top prospects in the country in the 2022 recruiting class, Nolen has spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M, recording 66 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble in that span.
If Ole Miss hopes to reach the new 12-team College Football Playoff, both of these names will be called upon to make a huge impact this fall. Their journey begins on Aug. 31 when the Rebels play host to the FCS Furman Paladins to kick off the 2024 season.