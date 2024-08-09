Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Listed on Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
On Thursday, the Davey O'Brien Award watch list was released, and a familiar name made the list in Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Davey O'Brien Award recognizes the best quarterback every given year. The award is named after legendary college quarterback Davey O'Brien who played his college ball at TCU. O'Brien's 1938 season was one of the most impressive seasons of all-time as he won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win both the Heisman and Maxwell in the same season.
Jaxson Dart is entering his third year at Ole Miss where his jump from Year 1 to Year 2 made him one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, and another year in the system could make him one of the better all-around players in the country.
Dart also has a crazy amount of talent around him, talent that could help him fulfill some personal bests in 2024. With that being said, Dart would be the first to say that his recognition doesn't mean anything compared to the goal the Rebels have as a team headed into 2024.
Team success equals personal success, and the only thing on anybody's mind in the Manning Center is to improve each day. Having this mindset will pay off come December and possibly into January.
The Rebels open the season on Aug. 31 against the FCS Furman Paladins, a campaign that they hope concludes with the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.