Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named 'Dark-Horse' For Heisman Trophy
OXFORD, Miss. – We are still months away from Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, but it is never too early to start predicting conference champions, national champions, and of course the Heisman Trophy winner. The Ole Miss Rebels have not had a serious contender for the Heisman on their roster the last couple of years, but that has changed, as quarterback Jaxson Dart is turning heads entering the 2024 season.
Pro Football Focus recently revealed its Top-10 college football quarterbacks during its “College Football Show” and not only listed Dart as the No. 6 signal-caller in the nation but also stated that he could be a great “dark-horse” pick to win the Heisman in 2024.
“If you want a dark-horse Heisman pick, I think Jaxson Dart is a really good choice,” Max Chadwick said via PFF. “[Ole Miss] is going to throw the ball a ton next year with Quinshon Judkins leaving, and they have some really fun weapons. Jaxson Dart is going to have a big year [in 2024].”
PFF is not the only media outlet high on Dart as a Heisman candidate, as the senior has also been listed as a betting favorite by Draft Kings and FanDuel.
In two seasons in Lane Kiffin’s quarterback-friendly offense, Dart has thrown for 6,338 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions with a 63.8 completion percentage, while also rushing for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns on 247 carries.
Dart has taken a step forward as a passer each of the last two seasons, and a third year under Kiffin might just grant him the Heisman Trophy.