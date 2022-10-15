Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Shines in 48- 34 Victory Over Auburn

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels beat the Auburn Tigers 48-34 on Saturday to improve to 7-0 on the season, a mark the Rebels have not hit since the 1962 season.

Ole Miss beat Auburn for the first time since 2015 and won its 14th straight home game thanks to a big day from their sophomore quarterback.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart finished the day with 130 passing yards, three touchdowns, a 47 completion percentage, and a QBR of 146.4. Dart did not throw for over 400 yards as he did in Week 6, but he had a big day on the ground rushing for 115 yards on 14 carries.

The Ole Miss offense featured more option runs than deep shots on Saturday, as neither team was able to stop the other's run game. Dart and Co. adapted to the situation however and proceeded to trample Auburn, recording 448 total rushing yards.

Dart showed that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win, even if that means turning into a running back a few times a drive.

Through seven games, the Kaysville, UT, native has thrown for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 63.6 completion percentage. Dart has also rushed for 256 yards on 39 attempts in that time.

While Dart has shown improvement every game this fall, he still needs to work on the turnovers. He threw one interception versus Auburn on Saturday but it was caught off a tipped pass. His four other interceptions this season, however, have come after questionable throws.

