Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Georgia, Returns to Game
This story will be updated as the situation with Dart's injury develops. He has emerged from the locker room and has reentered the game against Georgia.
OXFORD -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels received the football to start Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs, but the first possession was the stuff of nightmares for the home team.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart was sacked on second down and was slow to get up, favoring one of his legs. On third down, he threw off his back foot over the middle (presumably due to the apparent injury) and was intercepted, a turnover that set up a Georgia rushing score on fourth and goal on the ensuing possession.
Dart went to the injury tent on the sideline, and he was later seen going to the locker room for further evaluation. When Ole Miss received the kickoff following the Bulldogs score, Austin Simmons came out to lead the Rebel offense. Dart then emerged from the locker room and took his helmet on the sideline.
Following a scoring drive piloted by Simmons, Dart reentered the game for the Rebels.
We will update this story as more information concerning Dart is made available. You can follow along for in-game updates here.