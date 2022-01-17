NFL Draft Experts Find A New Home For Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

The college football season has come to an end so it is now time to look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft experts and analysts have from now until April 28, to try and guess where college football's top prospects will be starting their pro careers.

One quarterback specifically is drawing a lot of attention right now and that is Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral is arguably the best quarterback in the 2022 Draft and therefore is a prospect more than a few teams should have their eyes on.

Corral's leadership, athleticism, and arm talent are the qualities in a quarterback that teams like the Washington Football Team could use to lead their franchise into the future.

Sports Illustrated's David Harrison discussed Corral being mocked to Washington in a recent mock draft.

The hosts of the Locked On NFL Draft Podcast, Eric Crocker (former NFL cornerback) and Ryan Tracey (founder of Analytics Matrix) have Corral being drafted by the Washington Football Team with the No. 11 pick.

Tracy and Crocker had a lot of praise for Corral but cautioned that "Medical (is) a factor."

Corral has plenty of arm talent but he likes to get the job done with his legs if he sees an opportunity to do so. Harrison explained the drawback to Corral running the ball so much in his article:

"The downside to this is his willingness to take on defenders, leading to some of the injury concerns."

Corral is at his best in the short and intermediate areas of the passing game while sometimes his deep ball is a little late or off target.

Corral has impressive traits and noticeable flaws just like every other prospect waiting for draft day. NFL coaches and general managers will have until April 28, to decide if Corral can be the guy who leads their franchise for the next decade or so.

