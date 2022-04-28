Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Left Out of Final Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral falls out of the first round in the last Sports Illustrated mock draft of the offseason.

After months and months of predictions and mock drafts, it is finally draft day in the NFL.

To help celebrate the holiday, Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has released his final mock draft of the offseason.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is a prospect who has been all over the place in recent draft projections. We have seen Corral get selected in the top 10, but we have also seen him slip out of the first round.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

In the final Sports Illustrated mock draft of 2022, Corral is not drafted in the first round.

The only quarterbacks taken in the first round of this mock are Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Pickett goes to the Saints 19th overall, and a pick later, Willis is drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 20.

Sports Illustrated recently released its Top 262 prospect rankings in this year's draft, and Corral was graded as the 36th best prospect and second-best quarterback in this class.

Corral may have fallen out of the first round in this mock draft, but do not be surprised if a team takes a chance on the Ventura, Calif., native towards the end of the first round.

The Atlanta Falcons met with Corral last week for a visit, and the Falcons have the extra draft capital to trade back into the first round if they want to.

Corral is one of the 21 prospects attending the draft tonight, so he could be in for a long night if he starts falling in the first round. Whether it is tonight or during day two of the draft, Corral will not have to wait long before he finds his new home in the NFL.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.