Matt Corral Tops Draft Crop in Key Statistic, per PFF

Pro Football Focus shows some love to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Turns out the perception of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral being among the best when throwing off of play-action is true.

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Focus posted an interesting statistic about the Rebel QB on Twitter, not just relative to his fellow NFL Draft hopefuls, but to all of college football last season.

The PFF Draft account found that Corral threw for 2,207 yards when running the play-action, more than any other quarterback in the country.

Corral threw for a total of 3,349 yards in 2021, meaning roughly 66 percent of his passing yards came off of play-action in Lane Kiffin's system.

That is a whole lot of play-action. This type of spread, RPO-based play-calling makes sense, however, seeing that Ole Miss had four players rush for at least 500 yards in 2021, including Corral.

Ole Miss' backfield trio of Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, and Henry Parrish Jr. combined with a dynamic QB like Corral kept defenses guessing in 2021.

Corral was not a slouch on the ground either, amassing 614 rushing yards and a whopping 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Ventura, Calif., native is preparing for the Ole Miss Pro Day set for Thursday, March 24. This will be an important day for Corral as he did not participate in drills or throw at the NFL Combine which took place at the beginning of March.

Corral has the buzz of a top 5 QB in the upcoming draft class but has slipped to the end of the first round or out of it entirely due to his ankle injury and missing out on the combine.

Corral finished his time at Ole Miss leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history.

