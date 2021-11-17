Matt Corral First QB Selected in New NFL Mock Draft

ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid has released his first mock draft for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft with just two weeks left in the college football regular season.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of three quarterbacks Reid has slated to be selected in the first round. Reid predicts that Corral will be the first quarterback taken off the board and the only quarterback to be drafted with one of the first 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

Reid has Corral being selected with the 8th overall pick by the Washington Football Team.

The other two quarterbacks Reid has going in the first round are Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis. Pickett is selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 12th overall pick and Willis is taken by the Denver Broncos with the 14th overall pick.

Corral and Willis had a chance to face off this season when Liberty came to Oxford to take on the Rebels. Ole Miss won that game 27-14, and Corral out-dueled Willis throwing for 324 yards and a touchdown while Willis threw for 173 yards and three interceptions. Willis beat Corral on the ground, however, rushing for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Reid brought up that this is one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory, but one quarterback stands out the most to him:

“Corral has been one of the few [quarterbacks] who has been consistent throughout the season," Reid said. "After throwing 11 interceptions in two games combined last season (LSU and Arkansas), he has thrown only two this season. As an improved decision-maker, Corral has positioned himself to be atop the quarterback rankings.”

It appears that whether Corral wins the Heisman Trophy or not, he will still be regarded by experts as one of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.