Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'Something about the Marine Corps That Gets The Corral Family Going!'

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral thanks the Marines and his family with a message to the military community.

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and after a month of pre-draft visits, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is ready for whatever happens on draft night.

Helping prepare Corral for one of the biggest moments of his life is his military family, which includes eight members who served in the United States Marine Corps.

Thanks to a partnership with USAA, Corral was able to honor the military and his family members with a thank you message to the military community.

In the video, Corral gives credit to his family for influencing him to have more discipline, a trait that every NFL quarterback needs if he wants to be successful.

"I come from a very disciplined family," said Corral. "We do everything the right way. It's not about how slow or fast you do it, just making sure you do it correctly and in the right way. I feel like that's my approach to football."

Corral showed discipline for the Rebels last season, throwing only five interceptions compared to throwing 14 in 2020. With that kind of improved decision-making, Corral might not have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

The Ventura, Calif., native has visited five NFL teams in the last month on Top 30 pre-draft visits: the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers. All five franchises have first-round selections within the first 20 picks of the draft.

Corral will be attending the draft live with 20 other prospects so he will receive the whole red carpet experience if his name is called during round one.

