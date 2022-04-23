Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'Something about the Marine Corps That Gets The Corral Family Going!'

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral thanks the Marines and his family with a message to the military community.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and after a month of pre-draft visits, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is ready for whatever happens on draft night. 

Helping prepare Corral for one of the biggest moments of his life is his military family, which includes eight members who served in the United States Marine Corps.  

Matt Corral 9

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 3

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 5

Matt Corral

Thanks to a partnership with USAA, Corral was able to honor the military and his family members with a thank you message to the military community.

In the video, Corral gives credit to his family for influencing him to have more discipline, a trait that every NFL quarterback needs if he wants to be successful.

"I come from a very disciplined family," said Corral. "We do everything the right way. It's not about how slow or fast you do it, just making sure you do it correctly and in the right way. I feel like that's my approach to football."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Corral showed discipline for the Rebels last season, throwing only five interceptions compared to throwing 14 in 2020. With that kind of improved decision-making, Corral might not have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night. 

The Ventura, Calif., native has visited five NFL teams in the last month on Top 30 pre-draft visits: the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers. All five franchises have first-round selections within the first 20 picks of the draft. 

Corral will be attending the draft live with 20 other prospects so he will receive the whole red carpet experience if his name is called during round one.

Matt Corral 10

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 13

Matt Corral

Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin

Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (6)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Corral
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'Something about the Marine Corps That Gets The Corral Family Going!'

By Ben Kingjust now
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Rebels Hosting Top Transfer WR for Grove Bowl Weekend

By The Grove Report Staff50 minutes ago
Tim Elko 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Loses Lead, Drops Game Two vs. Mississippi State 10-7

By John Macon Gillespie8 hours ago
Casey Kelly
Football

Tight End Casey Kelly 'Just Plays Hard' During Position Competition at Ole Miss

By Ben King19 hours ago
Lane Kiffin golfball pitch
Football

Head Coach Lane Kiffin Notes 'Important Info' from Report on Ole Miss, Tennessee Game

By Ben King20 hours ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Ole Miss Hosts Jaden Rashada, What it Means for Rebels Depth Chart and Recruiting

By The Grove Report Staff22 hours ago
091821-Lane Kiffin
Football

Lane Kiffin Has Fashion Message for Ole Miss Ahead of Spring Game

By Zach DimmittApr 22, 2022
IMG_7497
Baseball

Dylan DeLucia Throws Complete Game As Ole Miss Captures Game One Win Over Mississippi State

By John Macon GillespieApr 21, 2022