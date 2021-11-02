Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Quarterback Matt Corral is Getting Recognition for his Spectacular 2021 Season

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced today.

Corral, one of 15 semifinalists for the award, has helped lead Ole Miss to a 6-2 record and a No. 15 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The redshirt Junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 519 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Those 10 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. Corral also ranks No. eight in the FBS in total offense.

The last three SEC players to record at least 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season were Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012), and Tim Tebow (2007).

The last Rebel to win the Maxwell Award was Ole Miss Legend Eli Manning (2003).

Corral will have at least four more games to add to his stellar season and make a claim for the Maxwell Award.

Some other notable semifinalists for the Maxwell Award include QB Bryce Young (Alabama), QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburg), QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State), RB Bijan Robinson (Texas), RB Sean Tucker (Syracuse).

Three finalists for each award will be announced on November 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and selected national media.

