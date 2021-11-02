Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

    Quarterback Matt Corral is Getting Recognition for his Spectacular 2021 Season
    Author:

    Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced today.

    Corral, one of 15 semifinalists for the award, has helped lead Ole Miss to a 6-2 record and a No. 15 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

    The redshirt Junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 519 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

    Those 10 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. Corral also ranks No. eight in the FBS in total offense.

    The last three SEC players to record at least 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season were Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012), and Tim Tebow (2007).

    Recommended for You

    The last Rebel to win the Maxwell Award was Ole Miss Legend Eli Manning (2003).

    Corral will have at least four more games to add to his stellar season and make a claim for the Maxwell Award. 

    Some other notable semifinalists for the Maxwell Award include QB Bryce Young (Alabama), QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburg), QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State), RB Bijan Robinson (Texas), RB Sean Tucker (Syracuse).

    Three finalists for each award will be announced on November 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and selected national media. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17012527
    Football

    Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15388098
    Football

    Injury Bug Bites Rebels Prior To Freeze Return To Oxford

    22 minutes ago
    Jeff Lebby (Via. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
    Football

    Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Is Not The Only Rebel Emerging As A Hot Head Coaching Candidate

    2 hours ago
    bdd4e02b06a1c3e321cbfbe06d577e81-original
    Football

    Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game

    5 hours ago
    Cam East
    Football

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Mississippi State Commitment Sets Rebel Official Visit Date

    6 hours ago
    Walker Howard
    Football

    Report: LSU QB Commitment Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss Saturday

    8 hours ago
    Luke Altmyer
    Football

    Luke Altmyer Sees First SEC Action, Completes Every Attempt vs. Auburn

    Oct 31, 2021
    29264DFD-17E1-40A9-90F5-6EBEEDF661D3
    Football

    Ole Miss Falls to 15 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    Oct 31, 2021