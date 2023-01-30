Ole Miss Ranked Among Nation's Best College Football Uniforms

When it comes to college football, there are tons of aspects fans enjoy, including pageantry, traditions and uniforms.

It was in that latter category that the Ole Miss Rebels gained some love on Monday. In a 247Sports ranking of the 30 best uniform sets for the 2023 season in college football, the Rebels came in at No. 17 on the list with a nod to head coach Lane Kiffin included.

Here's what the story had to say about the Rebels' look.

17. Ole Miss Rebels If we're giving out awards for helmets exclusively, perhaps the Rebels' light blue alternate lid is the nation's best. Seriously, Ole Miss should wear that more often, no RealTree needed. With a nice blend of white, navy, red and light blue, Lane Kiffin has done a great job bringing the program more exposure through apparel during his tenure at the Sip.

The Rebels have mixed things up in their appearance a good bit under Kiffin. While the team still holds to its traditional roots (navy or powder blue helmets, gray pants, etc.), they have also added a powder blue jersey, used white pants, brought back a white helmet and a new Realtree camouflage lid over the last few seasons.

Ole Miss is known for its classic and recognizable look on the field, but in the current age of NIL and high-profile recruiting, many programs are deviating from their traditional looks for multiple alternates, and the Rebels are no exception.

