Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Ranked No. 16 In First College Football Playoff Poll

    The Rebels are one of many SEC teams who made the cut on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The first installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff poll was released on Tuesday night, and Ole Miss finds itself just outside the top 15.

    The Rebels come in at No. 16 in the poll, one of seven SEC teams in the first release of the poll this season. The ranking for Ole Miss comes after falling on the road at Auburn last Saturday.

    Speaking of Auburn, the Tigers come in at No. 13, the highest ranking of an SEC team outside of the top 10.

    The rest of the SEC is ranked as follows:

    Recommended for You

    1. Georgia

    2. Alabama

    13. Auburn

    14. Texas A&M

    16. Ole Miss

    17. Mississippi State

    18. Kentucky

    Other teams of note from the SEC as far as Ole Miss is concerned are Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Ole Miss will play host to Texas A&M next Saturday, and it will travel to Starkville for the Egg Bowl on Nov. 27. Kentucky, who fell to Mississippi State last weekend, comes in right behind the Bulldogs at No. 18.

    If the season ended today, the teams in the College Football Playoff would be Georgia and Alabama followed by No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. Cincinnati, a top-five team in the AP Top 25, comes in at No. 6, and Ohio State is at No. 5.

    Ole Miss will carry its No. 16 ranking into its home date with the Liberty Flames this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17064392
    Football

    Ole Miss Ranked In First Installment of College Football Playoff Poll

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17061558
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand after Losing to Auburn?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16817986
    Football

    The Oxford Showcase: Liberty's Willis Provides NFL Draft Storylines

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17062235
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Did the Loss to Auburn Hurt Corral's Heisman Odds?

    5 hours ago
    a31c577e83d5dd1143e43ff2f39d38d4
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 8?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15658975
    Basketball

    Ole Miss and Kermit Davis Agree to Contract Extension

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17062351
    Football

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss has Early Halloween Scare, Falling To Auburn 31-20

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17064286
    Football

    LISTEN: The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Ole Miss Loss at Auburn, Looks Ahead To Liberty

    22 hours ago