Ole Miss Ranked In First Installment of College Football Playoff Poll

The Rebels are one of many SEC teams who made the cut on Tuesday.

The first installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff poll was released on Tuesday night, and Ole Miss finds itself just outside the top 15.

The Rebels come in at No. 16 in the poll, one of seven SEC teams in the first release of the poll this season. The ranking for Ole Miss comes after falling on the road at Auburn last Saturday.

Speaking of Auburn, the Tigers come in at No. 13, the highest ranking of an SEC team outside of the top 10.

The rest of the SEC is ranked as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

Other teams of note from the SEC as far as Ole Miss is concerned are Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Ole Miss will play host to Texas A&M next Saturday, and it will travel to Starkville for the Egg Bowl on Nov. 27. Kentucky, who fell to Mississippi State last weekend, comes in right behind the Bulldogs at No. 18.

If the season ended today, the teams in the College Football Playoff would be Georgia and Alabama followed by No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. Cincinnati, a top-five team in the AP Top 25, comes in at No. 6, and Ohio State is at No. 5.

Ole Miss will carry its No. 16 ranking into its home date with the Liberty Flames this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

