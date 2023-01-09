Skip to main content

Ole Miss Ranked in Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2023 Football Season

The Rebels find their way into an early projection of the top 25 for next season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The 2022 season may not have ended strongly for the Ole Miss Rebels, but one publication believes they will be in the national mix again next fall.

247Sports recently released its way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 season, and Ole Miss came in at No. 24 in the fray, the lowest-ranked SEC team to make the list. In all, six teams from the Southeastern Conference made the rankings.

The Rebels established some early momentum in the 2022 season, starting the campaign at 7-0 before losing five of its last six games, including a streak of four to end the year. 

Ole Miss finished its season at 8-5 with a loss in the Texas Bowl in December, and its focus has now shifted to the recruiting trail and hitting the transfer portal, specifically searching a quarterback to be behind starter Jaxson Dart after backup Luke Altmyer transferred to Illinois.

The Rebels will open their season at home in September when they play host to the Mercer Bears in Oxford for their second all-time meeting.

