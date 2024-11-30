Ole Miss RB Rashad Amos Plans to Enter Transfer Portal - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels' regular season has come to an end, and outside of postseason action, the next focus for the program will be on recruiting and the transfer portal. On Saturday, one piece of news concerning the Rebels roster hit the news cycle.
On3 reported that Ole Miss running back Rashad Amos is planning to enter the transfer portal. Amos spent the last bit of the season in Oxford on the injury report, and he only saw action in six games, accumulating nine carries for 75 yards. His longest rush of the year came against Middle Tennessee and was 42 yards.
The report from On3 was confirmed by Ole Miss On SI later on Saturday.
Amos began his career at South Carolina where he played in 13 games over the course of three seasons. His real mark in the ground game came when he transferred to Miami (Ohio) a year ago and was Third-Team All-MAC after he put up 1,075 yards on 210 carries and 13 rushing touchdowns.
Ole Miss struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2024 after the departure of lead back Quinshon Judkins via the transfer portal during the offseason. The leading rusher for the season is Henry Parrish Jr. (678 yards) who saw action in nine games before suffering a lower body injury against Arkansas that has sidelined him ever since.
The Rebels closed out the regular season on a high note as they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday by a final score of 26-14. Ole Miss now awaits its postseason destination to be announced in the coming weeks.