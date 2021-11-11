Ole Miss Edge Defender Sam Williams Named Highest Graded SEC Pass Rusher in Week 10

Ole Miss Senior DE Sam Williams has been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks the whole season and has emerged as the best player on the Rebel defense.

Pro Football Focus College gave Williams the highest pass-rush grade among SEC Edge Defenders in Week 10 after the Rebel’s victory over the Liberty Flames:

Williams recorded two sacks and eight total tackles versus the Flames. With now 10.5 sacks on the season, Williams leads the entire SEC in sacks going into Week 11.

Williams is now second in the nation in sacks this season, only a half-sack behind Kansas State DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah (11).

The Rebel defender also now owns the Ole Miss school record for sacks in a season. Williams broke the four-way tie between former sack record-holders Phillip Kent (1990), Dewayne Dotson (1992), Greg Hardy (2007), and Marquise Haynes (2015) who all recorded 10 sacks in a single season.

Ole Miss reporter Michael Katz found out just how much it meant to Williams to break the Ole Miss sack record:

Williams has totaled 20.5 sacks so far at Ole Miss (which is fourth in program history) and with three games left in the regular season, Williams has a chance to add even more sacks to his school record. Williams has also racked up 12 tackles for loss this season and 42 total tackles.

The Rebel edge defender has played so well in his Senior year that he is starting to get first-round buzz for the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

The Montgomery, AL native’s production is a big reason why the Rebel defense has improved so much this season. Williams will look to continue his historic campaign this Saturday when No. 11 Texas A&M comes to Oxford to play No. 12 Ole Miss in a 6 p.m. CT Top 12 SEC matchup.

